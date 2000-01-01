This Flash game is calledA businessman crashes out of a window and starts running to escape the destruction of his city.Canabalt sparked the entire endless runner genre of gameplay, which is now one of the most popular genres on mobile. The game has since been included in the New York Museum of Modern Art, alongside Pac-Man and Tetris.

There were many more Flash games. Millions more.

Played billions of times on thousands of different gaming websites.

It was creative chaos.

Flash games were the gateway for many developers in the games industry, and served as an experimental playground for distilling games down to their most pure and engaging elements. The end-of-life of Flash in December 2020 marks the end of one of the most creative periods in the history of gaming. It all started in 1996, when the Flash player was first released. Originally it was intended for Web graphics and animations, but when it got its own programming language in 2000, developers started to use it to make games. That was the same year we saw the rise of the first automated Flash games website, Newgrounds. Anyone could upload their games and they were published immediately.

Flash exodus By 2012, the number of players on Flash game websites was declining and fewer and fewer games were being made in Flash. Many developers jumped ship to make mobile or console games, and former Flash game animators started Youtube channels. It was not just the rise of the iPhone that was responsible for the decline of Flash. Ultimately, the Internet became a different place that had to support a wide variety of different devices.

Rapid iteration The culture around Flash games promoted original ideas and made it acceptable to fail. Most games were made in less than a few months, some even in just a few days. If your game didn't do well, you could just make another one. Game design evolved at a rapid pace.

Decentralization The Fancy Pants Adventures game was played a few million times on Newgrounds, but across all websites, it was played more than 300 million times. Most Flash games were featured on thousands of different websites. If a game didn't connect with the audience of one site, it could still reach many others. The Internet was a more decentralized place back then. Nowadays, games like the McDonald's Videogame , where you corrupt politicians and destroy the rainforest to make fast food, would most likely be banned from the App Store, cutting it off from a large percentage of players.

The Flash workflow Flash had a designer centric workflow that brought together art, animation, and coding. People that wouldn't have written code otherwise could gradually make their animations into games. An example is the game Xiao Xiao , which started as a simple stick figure animation that evolved into a fighting game. Developers also didn't have to worry about the technical details of cross-platform support. A game written in Flash 20 years ago is still playable today, while games written for iOS or Android require regular updates to keep them working on new phones.

Everything by everyone Websites like Newgrounds made it possible for anyone to publish their games without a studio or a publisher. Developers uploaded experimental games, artistic games, brutally violent games, funny games and activist games. It was the wild west of gaming and the creativity that came out of that environment was amazing. People made games just because they wanted to make games, not to turn a profit.

Jonathan Gay

Creator of Flash “Being a creator of and steward for Flash as a platform was a privilege. I felt that we were building a pencil and it was the community of creators that was responsible for the creation of Flash as a creative form. Our job as stewards was to anticipate needs, listen and make sure it worked. The core idea of having an accessible system for creating interactive media content that works across a range of devices is still a powerful one. Just like pencil and paper is a powerful tool. I hope it will happen again. Many years ago, I had the idea of Flash Forever. How can we treat what is created in Flash as valuable information like a book? Sadly, the need to drive business growth by adding features and capabilities, trumped the need for permanence. It’s great that Flash still lives in the skills and experiences of the community of people who learned and grew with it.”



Co-Founder of FutureWave Software

It was a magical time of experimentation and a lot of goofing off with friends found over the Internet. The moment was especially ideal for newcomers and outsiders, who now had a low barrier to entry and no industry gatekeeping. The joy of that era embodies what Newgrounds seeks to achieve to this very day; a place where people with no experience can learn, create and share wonderful things together.”

Founder of Newgrounds

Creator of Bowman and FreeWorldGroup.com

Creator of Rebuild

There just weren't any tools that I know of that allowed animators to make creations and coders to bring them to life. The fact that it compiled into this one tiny SWF file that could be distributed everywhere, (fonts, sounds, graphics and all!) just meant games could go viral in an instant and reach millions of players - which is exactly what happened when I launched the first Swords and Sandals game way back in 2007.

It's funny, I still find myself defending Flash against the lumbering and dreary HTML5 pipeline that proclaimed itself successor - even now, HTML5 gaming struggles to hold a candle to what Flash could do a decade ago with a lack of decent vector animation and inconsistent performance across browers.



Ten years after Steve Jobs declared it dead tech I still have a bunch of games on Steam made with AIR ( a sort of desktop 'successor' to Flash ) that have sold well enough to allow me to build an indie games business and given me the freedom to continue the Swords and Sandals story - I owe Flash a huge debt, thanks for saving the universe (for me at least!)”

Creator of Swords and Sandals

Creator of The Company of Myself

Creator of Windosill

Creator of The McDonald's Videogame

Creator of I Wish I Were the Moon

For someone who made videos, stop motion animations, built contraptions, and generally felt the urge to just making something, Flash just felt like exactly what I needed. I’ve heard ‘I didn’t know Flash could do that’ a few times in regards to The Fancy Pants Adventures, but in reality, the series was shaped heavily by Flash’s unique vector based, animation-centric workflow. I was able to build something that I felt was distinctly mine, while working around and also embracing my own strengths and weaknesses.



The insane reach, the community, the crazy creatives, nothing else comes close, and most people just have no clue how absolutely massive Flash was.



It’s still almost impossible for me to wrap my head around the fact that I was able to create something that had an impact in the world, and Flash made that possible.”

Creator of The Fancy Pants Adventures

Creator of Canabalt

Unfortunately as technology advanced, Adobe either dragged or dug in their heels and refused to adapt. Casual gamers and our target audience moved to mobile platforms which we simply were not provided any meaningful tools to properly cater to until it was years too late and there were other engines and technologies better suited to it.



It became harder to make just a simple game and have it run well, and I found myself recommending to others to stay away or choose a different path.



What didn't change though, was the experience of making so many games in an industry that was just beginning to find its feet, and I find it influencing so many decisions I make now that I work as a designer at SEGA.



Making Flash games for Armor Games was one of the best experiences of my life, even if the fast pace sometimes did feel crushing, there was nothing more thrilling than releasing a game out to Armor, Newgrounds and Kongregate and seeing the mostly positive reviews roll in. I met some amazing people, and got the chance to do amazing things. I miss Flash, and the ease of prototyping something so quickly and easily and just having it work everywhere. I also miss all the players of the games I had, it was incredible seeing people react to something I'd created and I still every so often hear from people who played one of my games and it's the best feeling in the world.



I've heard from people that Apple helped kill of Flash by not supporting it on iPhone, but Adobe had years and years to adapt and constantly let the community down, and I wonder what the world of casual games would be like now if Flash was still a viable platform for developers to use. I have a suspicion that the democratisation of platform and development that was seen in the early flash days on web portals would mean a less stale corporate run culture around small free to play games these days.”

Creator of SHIFT

Each technology shapes the work created in it, through the things that are easy to achieve in it, the opportunities of what is possible in it, and the challenges from what is not possible in it. Flash was an incredibly fast 2D animation tool, and the limitations of the internet in the Flash era limited the filesize you could expect players to wait for. This gave Flash a primary aesthetic of fast, 2D action games - and seeking to stand out within that space, a huge amount of experimentation and iteration followed. As the community found tricks and shortcuts, new possibilities would open up, and new experiments would follow. The community turned into a self-growing organism, ever seeking the ever-expanding possibilities of the space - some excelled in animation, others in design, others in creation speed, others in humor, and again others in technology. Whatever your focus, there were others chasing that same dream, appreciating your efforts - and that felt exciting.



It wouldn't be an exaggeration that Vlambeer, and with it games as Super Crate Box, Ridiculous Fishing, LUFTRAUSERS, and Nuclear Throne, would not have existed without Flash. We made our first dollar via Flash, and earned the money we needed to keep the studio afloat for the first few years via Flash. I know for a fact that we're not the only one. Many people I would consider indie legends today would not have been able to create their defining works, or sustain their passion projects without messing around in Flash.”

Co-Creator of Radical Fishing

I followed some tutorials and code examples (thanks Keith Peters!) and made a couple of games. They were played hundreds of thousands of times and I was instantly hooked. I never finished the PhD. I could no longer motivate myself to spend years writing something that will be read by 1 or 2 people if I’m lucky when instead I could spend a week making something silly and fun that 100k+ people would play. I’ve been making web games for over a decade now and they’ve been played around a billion times. I will never forget the start of my journey. Thinking up a bonkers new game idea, throwing it together then putting it on Kongregate and Newgrounds to see what people think. It was the golden age of indie game development in my opinion. The most creative and fun ideas got the most attention no matter who made them. No need for a marketing budget and definitely no in-app purchases etc. I’ve closed my flash site now (TheGameHomepage.com) to focus on my new(er) HTML5 game site FreeGames.org. I’ve had a few hiatuses and a job in between but I’m still making web games 12 years later!”

Creator of Red Remover

Many Indonesians who dreamt of working in the games industry or wanted to create their own games turned to Flash games and started forming studios or teams, I was one of them. The best thing was, you don’t need a lot of capital to start making Flash games and you can earn a pretty decent living in Indonesia. To put things into perspective, a simple Flash game that a single developer worked on for less than a month could get US$500 - US$1000 in sponsorships and ads, while the standard salary for a university fresh graduate in Jakarta was about Rp 3,000,000/month (US$200/month in today’s currency), even less if you live outside of Jakarta. The higher quality Flash game could even earn US$20K and more.



In this era, Indonesian game developers released many notable games and hits, such as the Epic War series from Artlogic games, Infectonator and Necronator series from Toge Productions, Valthirian Arc series from Agate, and many more. These games were being played by millions of people worldwide and their success helped the growth of Indonesian games industry.”

Creator of Infectonator

And the feedback from players became the most valuable thing for me. It inspired me to move further, make bigger, better and more detailed games. For example, Feudalism III had an AI system equal to Final Fantasy XII or Dragon Age: Origins, with unique settings for every one of 184 types of units. The feedback also really helped to improve my English ;)



I’ve been making Flash games fulltime for 10 years (2004 – 2014), and it was the best part of my life. In 2014, when the flash started slowly dying, I’ve accidentally found an opening in big company making AAA games. I’ve decided to give it a try – mostly because I was curious if my skills would interest them. Surprisingly, they did! Since then I was even promoted to a lead UI programmer. So, I’m still a game developer, but currently as a part of big team.”

Creator of Feudalism

I made a few low quality games which are lost to the ether, and then I started releasing some slightly better games under the name IcyLime. I made Multitask in 2009 when I was 15. Actually it only took about 10 days to make, and I figured it would get maybe a few hundred, or maybe even a thousand views.



Multitask ended up getting over 10 million views across different sites like Kongregate, Newgrounds, ArmorGames, and others. I was overwhelmed and had NO idea how to properly monetize it at the time so I gave away licenses for less than market value, but since then it has still made around $15,000. I then made a few other games including Multitask 2 before life took over, and I never had time to return. I credit Flash for guiding me to my career path as a software developer, although I no longer have as much of an interest in making games specifically.”

Creator of Multitask

Creator of Run

Play game Twitter Youtube Joseph CloutierCreator of Run “Long before Mario Maker was a thing, N by Metanet Software offered a level editor, and I submitted a couple hundred of my own designs to nmaps.net, where the community would play them and give feedback. My college offered a quality game design program, but I unironically learned more from this one little community of players and designers.”





The first 'game' I ever made was entirely based off someone else's scripts they had uploaded for public use. I kept tweaking the code and drawing art, learning as much as I could but honestly just having fun; the concept of being a real game developer just didn't exist in my mind. Eventually I released my first serious game and people loved it, and that blew me away. So I kept doing it. A decade later and I've since changed careers to pursuing game development professionally, still learning and still honestly just having fun. Flash made that possible.”

Creator of Colour my World

In total Nitrome made over 130 games in flash. Making that many games was a great learning tool for us. Some of the games were better than others but that was part of the process and making lots of game quickly meant we got better quickly too.



The demise of flash led Nitrome to stop making flash games and led to our future games finding homes on mobile console and PC. Though the tools we use is now Unity and the stores are different the main spirit of the games we make is still firmly rooted in what we learnt making flash games.



Nitrome recently began converting our entire catalogue of Flash games to be playable in HTML5. The player may soon be gone but the games themselves will live on we hope for a long time to come.”

Co-Founder of Nitrome

Creator of No Time to Explain

Artist of Castle Crashing the Beard

Creator of AN Escape Series

The influence on my career was massive. I essentially learned how to program and make digital art from Flash, and these are the skills that have shaped my career since. I've stopped working on games for the past few years now. I jumped into visual machine learning research for a while, and now I am a software engineer at AWS. I still hold game development dearly to my heart. It is very fun and fulfilling work.”

Creator of Sonny

Creator of Filler

Play game Twitter Website Will HankinsonCreator of Filler “I think that the Flash game scene circa 2006-2010 was a LOT more friendly to newcomers. The current mobile market is too noisy and everything goes through one gatekeeper. If mobile stores worked more like the Flash portals of that era, I think there would be a much more interesting and vibrant indie ecosystem on mobile.”